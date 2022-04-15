Previous
Back to Mont Saint-Michel by kwind
Back to Mont Saint-Michel

We're back from our 3 nights at the cabin so I thought I'd resume my France photos. Here's another shot from the magical little island known as Mont Saint-Michel.
KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
bkb in the city
Very nice shot of a beautiful statue
April 16th, 2022  
