Tiny by kwind
Photo 3589

Tiny

Found this tiny specimen on my photo walk Saturday.
9th May 2022 9th May 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
983% complete

View this month

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a sweet tiny blossom!
May 10th, 2022  
