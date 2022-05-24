Sign up
Photo 3604
Sunrise
I woke at 5:20am, rolled over and saw this. I made myself go outside!
24th May 2022
24th May 22
3
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4038
photos
407
followers
174
following
987% complete
3597
3598
3599
3600
3601
3602
3603
3604
Views
14
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
24th May 2022 4:23am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Diana
ace
Absolutely gorgeous, well worth getting up for.
May 24th, 2022
Pam
ace
Amazing!
May 24th, 2022
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Gorgeous looking sunrise.
May 24th, 2022
