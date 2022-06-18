Sign up
Photo 3628
Rhine Falls
Our last full day was yesterday... we flew home today! We visited Rhine Falls and were really impressed! After this shot we took a boat to the little island in the background and climbed to the top.
18th June 2022
18th Jun 22
0
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4062
photos
401
followers
172
following
993% complete
View this month »
3621
3622
3623
3624
3625
3626
3627
3628
Photo Details
Views
10
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
17th June 2022 1:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
