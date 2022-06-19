Previous
Zurich by kwind
Photo 3629

Zurich

We got home yesterday but I'm going to continue sharing my Europe shots a little longer. We walked by this incredibly detailed store front while wandering the old town area of Zurich on our first day.
19th June 2022

KWind

