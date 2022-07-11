Previous
Low Tide by kwind
Photo 3651

Low Tide

The tide was really low tidy and I went exploring.
11th July 2022 11th Jul 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Taffy ace
This is wonderful -- the starfish really pops.
July 12th, 2022  
