Laderach

I think this will be my final trip photo... we've been home a month already! Thanks for checking them all out.



This is a shot of Laderach chocolates. We discovered it in Thun, Switzerland and all became addicted. We bought it several times afterwards. It is beyond delicious! The strawberry and lemon varieties are SO good. It's very expensive (like all of Switzerland) but if you ever get a chance to have some, you must do it!