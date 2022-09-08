Previous
Next
Flowers by kwind
Photo 3710

Flowers

My husband surprised me with flowers the other day. I thought I'd take a photo tonight!
8th September 2022 8th Sep 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1016% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful comp. Lucky you to receive such a beautiful bouquet.
September 9th, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
What lovely colours and shapes.
September 9th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise