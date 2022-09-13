Previous
Next
Heather by kwind
Photo 3715

Heather

My heather is blooming! We leave for Scotland exactly one week. I hope it's in bloom there too!
13th September 2022 13th Sep 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1017% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
I love this intense color!
September 14th, 2022  
wendy frost ace
Beautiful colour and capture.
September 14th, 2022  
Joy's Focus ace
Love the light and vivid colors!
September 14th, 2022  
amyK ace
Gorgeous color and nice dof
September 14th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise