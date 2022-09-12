Previous
Orca! by kwind
Orca!

A pod of 4 orcas passed very close by the house today. I was busy making dinner and my son yelled out, "Whales!" Unfortunately, I didn't get a good shot of all of them up at once!

There's still a lot of wild fire smoke making the backyard very hazy!
