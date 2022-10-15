Previous
Fairy Glen by kwind
Photo 3746

Fairy Glen

A different angle from yesterday’s. That big rock in the distance is Castle Ewan. We walked to the top of it. Just like the guy in Yesterday’s photo. This area is known for the circular rock pattern in the foreground of the photo.
15th October 2022 15th Oct 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
So interesting, love this photo, fav
October 16th, 2022  
