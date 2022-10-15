Sign up
Photo 3746
Fairy Glen
A different angle from yesterday’s. That big rock in the distance is Castle Ewan. We walked to the top of it. Just like the guy in Yesterday’s photo. This area is known for the circular rock pattern in the foreground of the photo.
15th October 2022
15th Oct 22
1
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
5
1
1
365
NIKON D810
25th September 2022 9:12am
Margaret Brown
ace
So interesting, love this photo, fav
October 16th, 2022
