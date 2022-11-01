Previous
Another Halloween Shot by kwind
Photo 3763

Another Halloween Shot

My daughter the skeleton. She did her own make up. I was impressed!!
1st November 2022 1st Nov 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Shutterbug ace
She did a very nice job.
November 2nd, 2022  
LManning (Laura) ace
Excellent work!
November 2nd, 2022  
summerfield ace
that's awesome. aces!
November 2nd, 2022  
Milanie ace
Love her make-up work
November 2nd, 2022  
