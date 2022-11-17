Sign up
Photo 3778
Underside
It's been foggy here for days so here's another from my photo club forest walk last month.
17th November 2022
17th Nov 22
5
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4212
photos
389
followers
164
following
13
5
365
NIKON D810
22nd October 2022 11:05pm
Peter Dulis
ace
nice
November 18th, 2022
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
November 18th, 2022
Erika
ace
Sword fern! Lovely light.
November 18th, 2022
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot and light.
November 18th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice one
November 18th, 2022
