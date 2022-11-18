Sign up
Photo 3779
Beach Find
Do you see it?? I see a mouth and an eye!
18th November 2022
18th Nov 22
5
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer!
Newbank Lass
yes i did, before I read what you wrote
November 19th, 2022
Mags
ace
It's a wood fish!
November 19th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aah, yes a smiling eel-fish!!
November 19th, 2022
Pat Knowles
ace
Yes I do! I can tell you’ve been on your shore line! All that lovely drift wood your hubby makes such good use of! Lovely!
November 19th, 2022
J A Byrdlip
ace
You can never tell what creatures come out of the sea. :-)
November 19th, 2022
