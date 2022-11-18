Previous
Beach Find by kwind
Photo 3779

Beach Find

Do you see it?? I see a mouth and an eye!
18th November 2022 18th Nov 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Newbank Lass
yes i did, before I read what you wrote
November 19th, 2022  
Mags ace
It's a wood fish!
November 19th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aah, yes a smiling eel-fish!!
November 19th, 2022  
Pat Knowles ace
Yes I do! I can tell you’ve been on your shore line! All that lovely drift wood your hubby makes such good use of! Lovely!
November 19th, 2022  
J A Byrdlip ace
You can never tell what creatures come out of the sea. :-)
November 19th, 2022  
