Photo 3805
Roue de Paris
We went for a ride on the giant Ferris wheel on our last night in Paris. It was great fun.
15th December 2022
15th Dec 22
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4241
photos
386
followers
164
following
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
Views
9
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
15th December 2022 6:22pm
Privacy
Public
Milanie
ace
Quite a view you must have had - sounds like you're having a wonderful time.
December 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
Wow! Great POV.
December 17th, 2022
