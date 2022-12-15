Previous
Roue de Paris by kwind
Photo 3805

Roue de Paris

We went for a ride on the giant Ferris wheel on our last night in Paris. It was great fun.
15th December 2022 15th Dec 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Milanie ace
Quite a view you must have had - sounds like you're having a wonderful time.
December 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
Wow! Great POV.
December 17th, 2022  
