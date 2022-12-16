Previous
Giant Tree in Strasbourg by kwind
Photo 3806

Giant Tree in Strasbourg

Today is travel home today so I'm going to go back to the beginning of the trip and share some of my favourites for the next while. This HUGE tree was all decorated in Strasbourg.
16th December 2022 16th Dec 22

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details

Milanie ace
That is one big tree - and love the buildings behind it. Safe travel home.
December 17th, 2022  
Zenobia Southcombe
Great angle choice for the shot
December 17th, 2022  
Judith Johnson
Fabulous, and wonderful to see
December 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
A gorgeous tree!
December 17th, 2022  
