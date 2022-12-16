Sign up
Photo 3806
Giant Tree in Strasbourg
Today is travel home today so I'm going to go back to the beginning of the trip and share some of my favourites for the next while. This HUGE tree was all decorated in Strasbourg.
16th December 2022
16th Dec 22
4
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4241
photos
386
followers
164
following
3800
3801
3802
3803
3804
3805
3806
3807
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
5th December 2022 3:58pm
Milanie
ace
That is one big tree - and love the buildings behind it. Safe travel home.
December 17th, 2022
Zenobia Southcombe
Great angle choice for the shot
December 17th, 2022
Judith Johnson
Fabulous, and wonderful to see
December 17th, 2022
Mags
ace
A gorgeous tree!
December 17th, 2022
