Strasbourg Decorations by kwind
Strasbourg Decorations

We got home late last night and have unpacked and done laundry!! Next task is to create my photo book. This image will definitely be going in nit. Strasbourg is known as the Capital of Christmas and it lived up to its name!
17th December 2022 17th Dec 22

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Milanie ace
This is lovely!
December 17th, 2022  
Mags ace
Beautiful decor!
December 17th, 2022  
