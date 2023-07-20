Sign up
Previous
Photo 4017
Church View
The last two photos were of the big church on the hill in Barcelona. This is the view from it. See that yellow box on that amusement ride, we went in that and I took the last photo from there.
20th July 2023
20th Jul 23
1
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th June 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Super view and shot!
July 21st, 2023
