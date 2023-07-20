Previous
Church View by kwind
Church View

The last two photos were of the big church on the hill in Barcelona. This is the view from it. See that yellow box on that amusement ride, we went in that and I took the last photo from there.
KWind

I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
eDorre ace
Super view and shot!
July 21st, 2023  
