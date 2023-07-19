Previous
Church of the Sacred Heart by kwind
Photo 4016

Church of the Sacred Heart

I got this shot of the Church of the Sacred Heart while on the top of an amusement park ride. There's a park right next door to the church on the hill in Barcelona.

*see Yesterday's shot for another shot of this church.
19th July 2023 19th Jul 23

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Skip Tribby
Looks like a church on top of a church.
July 20th, 2023  
