Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4016
Church of the Sacred Heart
I got this shot of the Church of the Sacred Heart while on the top of an amusement park ride. There's a park right next door to the church on the hill in Barcelona.
*see Yesterday's shot for another shot of this church.
19th July 2023
19th Jul 23
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4450
photos
368
followers
155
following
1100% complete
View this month »
4009
4010
4011
4012
4013
4014
4015
4016
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
14th June 2023 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Skip Tribby - 🖖
ace
Looks like a church on top of a church.
July 20th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close