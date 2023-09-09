Previous
A different Ruxton sunset by kwind
A different Ruxton sunset

We went to a gathering on the other end of our island and this was the view.
9th September 2023 9th Sep 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
A wondeful capture of these beautiful layers.
September 10th, 2023  
Beverley ace
Beautiful warm gentle reflections, gorgeous colours
Lovely views
September 10th, 2023  
narayani ace
Stunning
September 10th, 2023  
