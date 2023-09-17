Previous
Pier by kwind
We went for a walk downtown today. My city is well known for its pier. Cruise ships pass close by and often there’s orcas too.
KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Beverley ace
Beautiful view, spit spot pier!
Wonderful to spot orcas - love your photos
September 18th, 2023  
Danette Thompson ace
Looks wonderful
September 18th, 2023  
