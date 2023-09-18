Previous
Morning walk
Morning walk

Hubby and I walked the sea walk this morning. Even saw whale spouts off in the distance.
18th September 2023

Corinne C ace
Such a serene landscape
September 19th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
A beautiful favourite
September 19th, 2023  
Mags ace
How beautiful!
September 19th, 2023  
