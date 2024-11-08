Previous
Metro Entrance by kwind
Photo 4470

Metro Entrance

A beautiful metro entrance near the Louvre.
8th November 2024 8th Nov 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Corinne C ace
Cool POV and fantastic shot
November 9th, 2024  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
How fun- metro entrances filled with bling!
November 9th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Wow! That’s beautiful.
November 9th, 2024  
Mags ace
Lovely colors!
November 9th, 2024  
Rick Schies ace
Wow, talk about a stunning entrance
November 9th, 2024  
Harry J Benson ace
Good pov
November 9th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
I love the vibrant colors and I like that you can still get natural light and views.
November 9th, 2024  
