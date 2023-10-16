Sign up
Previous
Photo 4099
Today was Happy
Today we took the train to Windsor and toured the castle and wandered around the quaint town. Afterwards we explored the Notting Hill neighbourhood which we also loved.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
2
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4533
photos
355
followers
152
following
1123% complete
View this month »
4092
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
4098
4099
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th October 2023 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
Such great fun! A very good choice for your day.
October 16th, 2023
carol white
ace
Nicely captured
October 16th, 2023
