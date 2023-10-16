Previous
Today was Happy by kwind
Today was Happy

Today we took the train to Windsor and toured the castle and wandered around the quaint town. Afterwards we explored the Notting Hill neighbourhood which we also loved.
KWind

Beverley ace
Such great fun! A very good choice for your day.
October 16th, 2023  
carol white ace
Nicely captured
October 16th, 2023  
