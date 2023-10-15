Previous
Tulip Stairs by kwind
Tulip Stairs

An amazing staircase at the ‘Queen’s House’ in Greenwich.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Carole Sandford ace
Wonderful shot!
October 15th, 2023  
