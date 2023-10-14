Sign up
Photo 4097
Giant Squirrel
There were MANY giant squirrels at the Saint Dunstan in the east church grounds today in London.
14th October 2023
14th Oct 23
2
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4531
photos
354
followers
152
following
1122% complete
4090
4091
4092
4093
4094
4095
4096
4097
Views
10
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th October 2023 11:21am
Privacy
Public
Louise & Ken
Your caption makes me smile! THIS to me is one of the "average squirrels"... Canada has tiny, little squirrels! And isn't travel about enjoying the differences!?!
October 14th, 2023
Lou Ann
ace
Such a great capture of him.quite pretty pose too.
October 14th, 2023
