Previous
Giant Squirrel by kwind
Photo 4097

Giant Squirrel

There were MANY giant squirrels at the Saint Dunstan in the east church grounds today in London.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Louise & Ken
Your caption makes me smile! THIS to me is one of the "average squirrels"... Canada has tiny, little squirrels! And isn't travel about enjoying the differences!?!
October 14th, 2023  
Lou Ann ace
Such a great capture of him.quite pretty pose too.
October 14th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise