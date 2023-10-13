Sign up
Photo 4096
House of Minalima
We’re in London for a few days as part of a two week holiday. Today we visited this cool Harry Potter themed store.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
