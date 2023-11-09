Previous
Antwerp

On our way from Ghent to Utrecht we had a stop at the Antwerp train station. I'm so glad we had time between trains because the building was beautiful!
Annie D
wow! it is a spectacular building :)
November 10th, 2023  
Diana
That sure is one amazing building, absolutely gorgeous.
November 10th, 2023  
Graeme Stevens
Superb shot, an easy fav
November 10th, 2023  
Beverley
Wonderful shot
November 10th, 2023  
eDorre
Wow!
November 10th, 2023  
