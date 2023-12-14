Previous
Morning Mountains by kwind
Morning Mountains

This morning's mountain view!
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Kathy ace
How cool is that. The frost/snow on the mountains, the dark cloud above reflecting the light back onto the mountains and the layers of clouds and water below. Outstanding!
December 15th, 2023  
Brigette ace
Can’t complain about that view
December 15th, 2023  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Absolutely gorgeous
December 15th, 2023  
Babs ace
What a beautiful scene.
December 15th, 2023  
gloria jones ace
Beautiful shot...love the layers
December 15th, 2023  
Paula Fontanini ace
Stunning view! All I can think of Mountain Majesty and it must look just like this!
December 15th, 2023  
