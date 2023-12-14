Sign up
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 4154
Morning Mountains
This morning's mountain view!
14th December 2023
14th Dec 23
6
5
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4588
photos
349
followers
149
following
1138% complete
View this month »
4147
4148
4149
4150
4151
4152
4153
4154
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
14th December 2023 6:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Popular
page
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Kathy
ace
How cool is that. The frost/snow on the mountains, the dark cloud above reflecting the light back onto the mountains and the layers of clouds and water below. Outstanding!
December 15th, 2023
Brigette
ace
Can't complain about that view
December 15th, 2023
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Absolutely gorgeous
December 15th, 2023
Babs
ace
What a beautiful scene.
December 15th, 2023
gloria jones
ace
Beautiful shot...love the layers
December 15th, 2023
Paula Fontanini
ace
Stunning view! All I can think of Mountain Majesty and it must look just like this!
December 15th, 2023
