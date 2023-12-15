Sign up
Previous
Photo 4155
Wild Seas
Just before dark tonight this boat went by. No where you'd get me out there in those waves!!
15th December 2023
15th Dec 23
2
0
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
*lynn
ace
Wow, looks like a very rough ride!
December 16th, 2023
Jane Pittenger
ace
Doesn’t look like fun
December 16th, 2023
