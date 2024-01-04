Previous
Big Rock by kwind
Big Rock

We went for a walk along the sea walk this morning and the light was perfect for highlighting our city’s famous Big Rock.
4th January 2024 4th Jan 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
How cool!
January 4th, 2024  
