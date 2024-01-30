Previous
It's Calm by kwind
It's Calm

After days of rain and wind today is calm and bright. It makes me so happy!!
30th January 2024

KWind


@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Helene
so beautiful. fav
January 30th, 2024  
John
What a fab shot
January 30th, 2024  
Michelle
Lovely capture
January 30th, 2024  
Judith Johnson
Wow, that's a stunning scene!
January 30th, 2024  
Lin
Gorgeous layers.
January 30th, 2024  
Kitty Hawke
Excellent....so much to see.
January 30th, 2024  
