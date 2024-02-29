Sign up
Photo 4228
Month of Hearts #29
My final heart for 2024! My husband took this photo of me in front of a giant heart in Delft, Netherlands.
29th February 2024
29th Feb 24
4
4
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4662
photos
343
followers
147
following
1158% complete
4221
4222
4223
4224
4225
4226
4227
4228
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
21st October 2023 9:16pm
Tags
monthofhearts
Casablanca
ace
So you! 💙
February 29th, 2024
Dixie Goode
ace
This is a beautiful way to end a fun filled month.
February 29th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
What a great heart photo finale.
February 29th, 2024
Diana
ace
A perfect way to end your wonderful month of heart!
February 29th, 2024
