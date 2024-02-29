Previous
Month of Hearts #29 by kwind
Month of Hearts #29

My final heart for 2024! My husband took this photo of me in front of a giant heart in Delft, Netherlands.
29th February 2024 29th Feb 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Casablanca ace
So you! 💙
February 29th, 2024  
Dixie Goode ace
This is a beautiful way to end a fun filled month.
February 29th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
What a great heart photo finale.
February 29th, 2024  
Diana ace
A perfect way to end your wonderful month of heart!
February 29th, 2024  
