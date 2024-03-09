Sign up
Previous
Photo 4237
Joan of Arc's Church
Today we explored the French city of Rouen. This was taken inside the Church of St Joan of Arc. The stained glass was stunning!!
9th March 2024
9th Mar 24
4
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4671
photos
341
followers
146
following
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
8th March 2024 7:19pm
Privacy
Public
Louise & Ken
ace
The walls of stained glass are gorgeous!
March 9th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Gorgeous capture!
March 9th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
Wonderful image with the diagonal contrasts
March 9th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Looks so beautiful with all those lit candles!
March 9th, 2024
