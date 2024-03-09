Previous
Joan of Arc's Church by kwind
Joan of Arc's Church

Today we explored the French city of Rouen. This was taken inside the Church of St Joan of Arc. The stained glass was stunning!!
9th March 2024 9th Mar 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Louise & Ken ace
The walls of stained glass are gorgeous!
March 9th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Gorgeous capture!
March 9th, 2024  
Rob Z ace
Wonderful image with the diagonal contrasts
March 9th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Looks so beautiful with all those lit candles!
March 9th, 2024  
