Previous
Photo 4238
Etretat
We're on the Normandy Coast now and had a beautiful day! This is the beach in the town of Etretat!
10th March 2024
10th Mar 24
6
2
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4672
photos
341
followers
146
following
1161% complete
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
10th March 2024 11:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Oli Lindenskov
Nice pic
March 10th, 2024
Mags
ace
Wonderful shot!
March 10th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beautiful !
March 10th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Beautiful shot, I like the stone archway
March 10th, 2024
Agnes
ace
Beautiful shot
March 10th, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
March 10th, 2024
