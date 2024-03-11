Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4239
Omaha Beach
A striking monument on the famous D Day beach in Normandy, France.
11th March 2024
11th Mar 24
3
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4673
photos
340
followers
145
following
1161% complete
View this month »
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
4237
4238
4239
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
11th March 2024 1:24pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Diana
ace
A wonderful capture of this amazing monument, I have not seen it before.
March 12th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
Such an amazing set of sculptures
March 12th, 2024
Brigette
ace
Very. Would be interesting to know the story behind these specific sculptures (i mean i know the D Day story.. )
March 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close