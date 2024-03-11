Previous
Omaha Beach by kwind
Photo 4239

Omaha Beach

A striking monument on the famous D Day beach in Normandy, France.
11th March 2024 11th Mar 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this amazing monument, I have not seen it before.
March 12th, 2024  
Kathy A ace
Such an amazing set of sculptures
March 12th, 2024  
Brigette ace
Very. Would be interesting to know the story behind these specific sculptures (i mean i know the D Day story.. )
March 12th, 2024  
