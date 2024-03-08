Previous
Chateau du Chantilly by kwind
Photo 4236

Chateau du Chantilly

We made it to Paris, picked up a rental car and drove half an hour to the town of Chantilly! We toured the Chateau this afternoon. The weather was beautiful and there were signs of spring everywhere!
8th March 2024 8th Mar 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Mags ace
Beautiful capture and DOF!
March 8th, 2024  
Dorothy ace
Tres Bon
March 8th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
That is so beautiful.
March 8th, 2024  
Helene ace
Did you like it? I went quite often but visited inside the castle for the first time last summer.
March 8th, 2024  
