Previous
Photo 4236
Chateau du Chantilly
We made it to Paris, picked up a rental car and drove half an hour to the town of Chantilly! We toured the Chateau this afternoon. The weather was beautiful and there were signs of spring everywhere!
8th March 2024
8th Mar 24
4
3
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4670
photos
341
followers
146
following
1160% complete
View this month »
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
4235
4236
Photo Details
Views
19
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
7th March 2024 7:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Mags
ace
Beautiful capture and DOF!
March 8th, 2024
Dorothy
ace
Tres Bon
March 8th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
That is so beautiful.
March 8th, 2024
Helene
ace
Did you like it? I went quite often but visited inside the castle for the first time last summer.
March 8th, 2024
