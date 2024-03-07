Previous
En Route by kwind
En Route

This was the sky early this morning as we left comox on our way to Calgary. We have a long layover here before our flight to Paris tonight.
7th March 2024 7th Mar 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
Steve Chappell ace
Wow, fantastic capture. Enjoy your trip!
March 7th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fantastic shot!
March 7th, 2024  
Mags ace
Beautiful!
March 7th, 2024  
Islandgirl ace
Gorgeous shot!
March 7th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
March 8th, 2024  
