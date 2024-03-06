Previous
My daughter curled my hair tonight. My hubby and I are off to France at the crack of dawn tomorrow morning for a ten day self driving trip along the Normandy coast, Brittany region and Loire Valley.
Jane Pittenger ace
Beautiful ringlets. Have a fabulous trip
March 7th, 2024  
Nada ace
Love the curls. Have a great trip.
March 7th, 2024  
