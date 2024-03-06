Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4234
Curled
My daughter curled my hair tonight. My hubby and I are off to France at the crack of dawn tomorrow morning for a ten day self driving trip along the Normandy coast, Brittany region and Loire Valley.
6th March 2024
6th Mar 24
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4668
photos
341
followers
146
following
1160% complete
View this month »
4227
4228
4229
4230
4231
4232
4233
4234
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro Max
Taken
6th March 2024 5:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Jane Pittenger
ace
Beautiful ringlets. Have a fabulous trip
March 7th, 2024
Nada
ace
Love the curls. Have a great trip.
March 7th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close