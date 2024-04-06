Sign up
Previous
Photo 4264
Château de Chenonceau Bedroom
More from my favourite chateau... This bedroom was huge and had a massive fireplace along with more flowers!
6th April 2024
6th Apr 24
3
1
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
4698
photos
336
followers
145
following
1168% complete
View this month »
4257
4258
4259
4260
4261
4262
4263
4264
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
16th March 2024 1:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dione Giorgio
Sooooo ornate. Some rich people knew where to spend their money.
April 5th, 2024
Diana
ace
Fabulous capture of this amazing room! I think I would have nightmares in it 😁
April 5th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Wow, very impressive looking.
April 5th, 2024
