Photo 4266
Chateau de Chambord
Our last full in day in France started with a visit to the massive Chateau de Chambord. The roof was a piece of work with SO many peaks and turrets in various sizes and shapes.
7th April 2024
7th Apr 24
KWind
ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
17th March 2024 8:56am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
That is a stunning piece of architecture!
April 8th, 2024
