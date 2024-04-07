Previous
Chateau de Chambord by kwind
Chateau de Chambord

Our last full in day in France started with a visit to the massive Chateau de Chambord. The roof was a piece of work with SO many peaks and turrets in various sizes and shapes.
KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Ann H. LeFevre ace
That is a stunning piece of architecture!
April 8th, 2024  
