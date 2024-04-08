Previous
Special Stairs!! by kwind
Photo 4267

Special Stairs!!

A massive double helix spiral staircase designed by Leonardo Da Vinci in the year 1516. The centre of Chateau de Chambord.
8th April 2024 8th Apr 24

KWind

ace
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
1169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

*lynn ace
Wow, amazing!
April 9th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise