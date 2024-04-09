Previous
Stairs from the Roof
Stairs from the Roof

We were able to walk around the roof of the giant Chateau de Chambord. This is the top of double helix spiral staircase designed by Leonardo Da Vinci in the year 1516 from the roof. I showed you the inside yesterday.
Dawn ace
Such a fabulous building
April 10th, 2024  
*lynn ace
amazing architecture ... wow that is spectacular!
April 10th, 2024  
