Versailles Ceiling by kwind
Photo 4269

Versailles Ceiling

I think the highlight of our time at the Palace of Versailles was looking at the ceilings.
10th April 2024 10th Apr 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Cindy Coverly
Wow, this is beautiful
April 12th, 2024  
Issi Bannerman
Yes, this is fabulous.
April 12th, 2024  
CC Folk
Gorgeous!
April 12th, 2024  
Kathy A
Amazing!
April 12th, 2024  
