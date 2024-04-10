Sign up
Photo 4269
Versailles Ceiling
I think the highlight of our time at the Palace of Versailles was looking at the ceilings.
10th April 2024
10th Apr 24
KWind
@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
Views
14
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D810
Taken
17th March 2024 3:37pm
Privacy
Public
Cindy Coverly
Wow, this is beautiful
April 12th, 2024
Issi Bannerman
Yes, this is fabulous.
April 12th, 2024
CC Folk
Gorgeous!
April 12th, 2024
Kathy A
Amazing!
April 12th, 2024
