Cattle by kwind
The last attraction of our trip to France was the Palace of Versailles. I think I enjoyed it, but I’m not really sure as I felt like cattle moving between the different colored rooms with their high ceilings and fabric colored walls.
11th April 2024 11th Apr 24

KWind

@kwind
I love photography and strive to be a better amateur photographer! Can't wait to explore this place and learn some new tricks.
