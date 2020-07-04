Previous
DSC01023 by la_photographic
Photo 2451

DSC01023

Get Pushed 414 & circle challenges entry. Kathy @kathyboyles said "I wou like a SOOTC photograph of a pet. I don’t remember whether you have any pets. If you don’t, you can use a batch of flowers. Ok?"
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Laura

@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's.
Laura ace
@kathyboyles Hope you like this Kathy.
July 6th, 2020  
