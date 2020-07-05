Sign up
Photo 2452
DSC01044
Get Pushed 414 & circle challenges entry. Kathy
@kathyboyles
said "I wou like a SOOTC photograph of a pet. I don’t remember whether you have any pets. If you don’t, you can use a batch of flowers. Ok?"
5th July 2020
5th Jul 20
Laura
ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her mid 40's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
2738
photos
69
followers
185
following
671% complete
2445
2446
2447
2448
2449
2450
2451
2452
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DSLR-A200
Taken
5th July 2020 8:12am
get-pushed-414
,
julycircles2020
Laura
ace
@kathyboyles
Hope you like this Kathy.
July 6th, 2020
