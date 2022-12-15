Previous
IMG_20221216_131444~2 by la_photographic
Photo 3203

IMG_20221216_131444~2

Get Pushed entry. Jackie @30pics4jackiesdiamond said "Could you capture "something under foot" that's artistic, interesting or just plain fun?!" Soles of my boots are under my feet. As the roads and footpaths are slippy I am not out at present.
Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
Laura ace
@30pics4jackiesdiamond Hope you like this Jackie. As I can't get out much at the minute as it's very slippy and am breaking these boots in at home I thought that would work for the challenge as the soles are under my feet. I hope I can get out later to get a better photo.
December 16th, 2022  
