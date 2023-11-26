Previous
IMG_20231124_135932~3 by la_photographic
Photo 3519

IMG_20231124_135932~3

Get Pushed 590 challenge entry.
Annie @annied said "For get pushed how about a high contrast black and white image?"

Photo of luxury hot chocolate converted to B&W.
26th November 2023 26th Nov 23

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
@annied Hope you like this Annie.
November 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise