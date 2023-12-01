Previous
Next
IMG_20231204_094830~2 by la_photographic
Photo 3520

IMG_20231204_094830~2

Get Pushed 591 challenge entry. Annie @annied said "for yours can you work with the word 'pages'".
1st December 2023 1st Dec 23

Laura

ace
@la_photographic
I am a single woman from Northern Ireland in her early 50's. After trying to find my style I figured it must be...
964% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Laura ace
@annied sorry it's a bit late but hope you like it.
December 4th, 2023  
Annie D ace
Love it....the PoV and focus works well
December 4th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise